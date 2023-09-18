Leeds United and Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town lead the way in Yorkshire's Team of the Week
Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, victorious on home soil, provide two nominees apiece.
Seven White Rose clubs are represented in our latest XI in a 4-3-3 formation.
Goalkeeper
Devis Vasquez (Sheffield Wednesday)
Kept the scoreline respectable and saved the Owls from a beating versus Ipswich. Just gets the nod ahead of Wes Foderingham and Louis Jones.
Defence
Jordan Williams (Barnsley)
A class act at League One and was impeccable and on-message for the Reds against Burton.
Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)
Did a sound job and made two key first-half interceptions in a strong team performance for Town against Rotherham.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
Won his aerial duels and read the game superbly and distributed well in a confident display at the New Den. Looks a fine signing.
Jacob Greaves (Hull City)
Made some key defensive contributions against a good Coventry side in a performance of authority.
Midfield
Ethan Ampadu (Leeds United)
Continued his impressive start to life at Leeds with another assured, mature showing in the midfield cockpit.
Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)
A brilliant overhead kick put gloss on an excellent performance as Rovers had lift-off with their first league win of the season at Forest Green.
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)
Set up Town's opener and scored a confident and clinical second. A player he has rediscovered his mojo.
Forwards
Jamie Walker (Bradford City)
Got City out of a hole late on against Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town and looked the one player capable of doing something on the day for the hosts.
Joel Piroe (Leeds United)
Since the start of 21-22, no Championship player has scored more than his tally of 44 goals. Two arrived at Millwall, with the Dutchman already looking the part at Leeds after his big-money move from Swansea.
Carlton Cole (Barnsley)
Followed up last season's Oakwell with another for good measure against Burton. Has scored eight goals in his opening seven League One matches of the season and is running hot.
Manager/head coach
Daniel Farke (Leeds United)
All starting to come together under the German at Elland Road with another thumping away win.