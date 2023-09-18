Leeds United and Neil Warnock's Huddersfield Town lead the way in Yorkshire's Team of the Week

LEEDS UNITED lead the parade with three player nominations in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of Week - following their outstanding 3-0 Championship win at Millwall.

Huddersfield Town and Barnsley, victorious on home soil, provide two nominees apiece.

Seven White Rose clubs are represented in our latest XI in a 4-3-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Joel Piroe of Leeds United celebrates after scoring the team's second goal at Millwall and his place in Yorkshire's Team of the Week (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Devis Vasquez (Sheffield Wednesday)

Kept the scoreline respectable and saved the Owls from a beating versus Ipswich. Just gets the nod ahead of Wes Foderingham and Louis Jones.

Defence

Jordan Williams (Barnsley)

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Devis Vasquez kept the score down against Ipswich Town (Picture: George Wood/Getty Images)

A class act at League One and was impeccable and on-message for the Reds against Burton.

Matty Pearson (Huddersfield Town)

Did a sound job and made two key first-half interceptions in a strong team performance for Town against Rotherham.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Huddersfield Town's Sorba Thomas has earned a place in our Team of the Week (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Won his aerial duels and read the game superbly and distributed well in a confident display at the New Den. Looks a fine signing.

Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

Made some key defensive contributions against a good Coventry side in a performance of authority.

Midfield

Continued his impressive start to life at Leeds with another assured, mature showing in the midfield cockpit.

Harrison Biggins (Doncaster Rovers)

A brilliant overhead kick put gloss on an excellent performance as Rovers had lift-off with their first league win of the season at Forest Green.

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

Set up Town's opener and scored a confident and clinical second. A player he has rediscovered his mojo.

Forwards

Jamie Walker (Bradford City)

Got City out of a hole late on against Yorkshire rivals Harrogate Town and looked the one player capable of doing something on the day for the hosts.

Joel Piroe (Leeds United)

Since the start of 21-22, no Championship player has scored more than his tally of 44 goals. Two arrived at Millwall, with the Dutchman already looking the part at Leeds after his big-money move from Swansea.

Carlton Cole (Barnsley)

Followed up last season's Oakwell with another for good measure against Burton. Has scored eight goals in his opening seven League One matches of the season and is running hot.

Manager/head coach

Daniel Farke (Leeds United)