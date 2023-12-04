Michael Carrick’s squad has been plagued by injuries and key defender Darragh Lenihan is not expected to feature again this season due to injury. According to The Sun on Sunday, Cresswell and Worrall are being considered as defensive reinforcements at the Riverside.

The report claims a loan deal is something Middlesbrough could try and arrange in order to bolster their defensive ranks. Cresswell penned a long-term deal at Elland Road in the summer but has found himself far down the pecking order.

He has been kept out of the side by the form of Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk as a defensive duo, as well as the faith placed in Liam Cooper by Daniel Farke.

Charlie Cresswell has struggled for minutes at Leeds United this season. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images

Although he has found senior opportunities limited in West Yorkshire, he accumulated plenty of Championship experience on loan at Millwall last season.

Worrall captained Forest in each of their opening five Premier League games but has featured in just one of their last nine league games.