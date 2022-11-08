Here's the latest line-up in a 3-4-3 formation.

Goalkeeper

Nathan Baxter (Hull City) – Produced a strong performance between the posts on a day when Hull City claimed a long overdue first clean sheet in 17. At a tough place as well in the New Den.

Sheffield United's Oli McBurnie (left) celebrates with Anel Ahmedhodzic after scoring their side's second goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match against Burnley at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Defence

Warren Burrell (Harrogate Town) – The experienced defender played a full part on a day when cup opponents Bradford City failed to muster a single effort on target against Harrogate.

Anel Ahmedhodzic (Sheffield United) – A bit of a regular to this line-up. Produced a goal and an assist in a brilliant, riotous, unforgettable game against Championship rivals Burnley.

Joe Mattock (Harrogate Town) – Immense, in the words of Simon Weaver. Returned from a hamstring problem to produce a majestic defence performance against the Bantams.

Wilfried Gnonto's celebrating Crysencio Summerville's (right) winning goal for Leeds against Bournemouth. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Midfield

Riley McGree (Middlesbrough) – Enjoying life under Michael Carrick and looked the part against Bristol City.

Sam Greenwood (Leeds United) – Others may have got the headlines, but Greenwood's arrival turned the tide against Bournemouth. Scored a lovely curler and set up Liam Cooper's leveller. Put himself in prime contention to start at Spurs.

Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United) – Another regular to this line-up, Norwood exhibited his full range of passing and class against his hometown club. The Blades' heartbeat.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom on the touchline prior to kick-off of the Sky Bet Championship against Burnley match at Bramall Lane, Sheffield. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA Wire

Adam Phillips (Barnsley) – Crowned a good display with a fine strike from distance as Barnsley booked their place in round two with an impressive Cup victory at League One rivals Bolton Wanderers.

Forwards

Alex Mighten (Sheffield Wednesday) – Produced a timely performance after a slow burner of a time of it at Hillsborough thus far. Posed issues for Morecambe with his pace and trickery and netted his first goal for the Owls.

Oli McBurnie (Sheffield United) – Playing through the pain barrier to fine effect. Scored twice and grabbed an assist and proved too hot to handle for the harassed Burnley defence. Nine goals for the season now.

Wilfried Gnonto (Leeds United) – Scared Bournemouth's defence witless in an electrifying cameo from the bench and set up Summerville's winner to crown his 19th birthday. Bravo.

Manager

