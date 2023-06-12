The 26-year-old was linked with both the Whites and the Blades when it became clear his time with Rangers was coming to an end. However, he will be playing his football away from Yorkshire, in the Turkish top flight.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Kent had five loan spells away at Anfield. Barnsley were among the clubs he represented while on the books of Liverpool before sealing a permanent move to Rangers in 2019.

He left Ibrox having made a total of 218 appearances for Rangers, scoring 33 goals and lifting one SPL title. Rumours of interest in Kent at Elland Road circulated during Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds tenure, with the Argentine said to be an admirer.

However, a move never materialised and Kent will now link up with Fenerbahce ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.