All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Nicola Sturgeon statement in full after release following arrest
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi dies aged 86
Three British passengers confirmed dead after Egypt dive boat fire
Radio 2 in the Park 2023 festival location revealed
British girl, aged 11, shot dead in France
Ofsted's changes to school inspection system after headteacher's death

Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked winger Ryan Kent joins Fenerbahce after Rangers exit

Leeds United and Sheffield United-linked winger Ryan Kent has been unveiled as a Fenerbahce player.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 12th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST
Updated 12th Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

The 26-year-old was linked with both the Whites and the Blades when it became clear his time with Rangers was coming to an end. However, he will be playing his football away from Yorkshire, in the Turkish top flight.

A product of Liverpool’s academy, Kent had five loan spells away at Anfield. Barnsley were among the clubs he represented while on the books of Liverpool before sealing a permanent move to Rangers in 2019.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He left Ibrox having made a total of 218 appearances for Rangers, scoring 33 goals and lifting one SPL title. Rumours of interest in Kent at Elland Road circulated during Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds tenure, with the Argentine said to be an admirer.

Most Popular

However, a move never materialised and Kent will now link up with Fenerbahce ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

He left Rangers having made a total of 218 appearances for the club. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty ImagesHe left Rangers having made a total of 218 appearances for the club. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
He left Rangers having made a total of 218 appearances for the club. Image: Mark Runnacles/Getty Images
Related topics:Ryan KentRangersFenerbahceBladesLiverpoolYorkshire