Leeds United and Sheffield United's Championship rivals Burnley are reportedly interested in Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 48-year-old was linked with the Clarets in the summer, having developed managerial experience at PSV Eindhoven.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, he instead returned to former club Manchester United to take up a role in Erik ten Hag’s coaching team. Burnley, meanwhile, handed the reins to former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.

van Nistelrooy was installed as the interim head coach at Old Trafford following ten Hag’s dismissal but departed the club upon the arrival of Ruben Amorim.

Ruud van Nistelrooy recently left Manchester United. | DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images

According to The Sun, Burnley’s interest in the former Netherlands international has not completely faded. The Clarets are thought to be keen and could turn to van Nistelrooy if they feel they are going in the wrong direction under Parker.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley are known for their patience with managers and Parker has hardly overseen a disastrous start to the season.

They sit fourth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the top spot, therefore an immediate change appears unlikely.

However, if Burnley begin to lose ground, van Nistelrooy could potentially prove to be an attractive option.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad