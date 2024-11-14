Leeds United and Sheffield United's Championship promotion rivals 'interested' in Manchester United legend
The 48-year-old was linked with the Clarets in the summer, having developed managerial experience at PSV Eindhoven.
However, he instead returned to former club Manchester United to take up a role in Erik ten Hag’s coaching team. Burnley, meanwhile, handed the reins to former Fulham and AFC Bournemouth boss Scott Parker.
van Nistelrooy was installed as the interim head coach at Old Trafford following ten Hag’s dismissal but departed the club upon the arrival of Ruben Amorim.
According to The Sun, Burnley’s interest in the former Netherlands international has not completely faded. The Clarets are thought to be keen and could turn to van Nistelrooy if they feel they are going in the wrong direction under Parker.
Burnley are known for their patience with managers and Parker has hardly overseen a disastrous start to the season.
They sit fourth in the Championship table, four points adrift of the top spot, therefore an immediate change appears unlikely.
However, if Burnley begin to lose ground, van Nistelrooy could potentially prove to be an attractive option.
Parker has two promotions from the Championship on his CV, having led Fulham and Bournemouth out of the second tier. He was linked with a move to Leeds in the summer of 2023 before the Whites appointed Daniel Farke as Sam Allardyce’s successor.
