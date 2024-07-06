Leeds United, Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Burnley have appointed Scott Parker as their new head coach.

The Clarets are back in the second tier after a season away, having immediately suffered relegation from the Premier League. Plans at Turf Moor were further disrupted when Bayern Munich came calling to hire their boss Vincent Kompany.

After an extensive recruitment process, Burnley have now unveiled Parker as Kompany’s successor. A former Premier League midfielder with the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United, Parker has previously led Fulham, AFC Bournemouth and Club Brugge.

After putting pen to paper, Parker said: “I’m really pleased to be here. I have been speaking with Burnley for some time now which has been a positive thing as I’ve now got a real feel for the people around the club.

Scott Parker has been appointed head coach of Burnley. Image: OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

“To be around the training ground now you start to get that feeling again and I can’t wait to get on the training field and start work. For us to be successful this year is the most important thing. We have to win and build a team the fans and club can be proud of. This team can represent every single one of them in that aspect and that’s the aim.”

Parker’s appeal to Burnley is clear, as he has clinched promotion to the Premier League with both Fulham and Bournemouth. Parker was reportedly considered for the Leeds job last year before the Whites turned to Daniel Farke.

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: “We are thrilled to welcome Scott to Burnley Football Club. His vision for the future aligns with our goals and ambitions of returning to the Premier League as soon as possible.

