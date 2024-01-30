Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday take centre stage in Yorkshire Team of the Week

There’s two nominations each for Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town with a Barnsley player also named in our XI on a forgettable weekend for those Yorkshire sides in action, in truth.

Here’s the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation. PS: No manager accolade; no-one really merited it.

Goalkeeper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

LEEDS, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Jaidon Anthony of Leeds United battles for possession with Bali Mumba of Plymouth Argyle during the Emirates FA Cup Fourth Round match between Leeds United and Plymouth Argyle at Elland Road on January 27, 2024 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager overcame a few initial nerves to settle down and had a night he will remember - his debut for the Owls - against Coventry in the FA Cup. Made a key late save.

Defence

Headed, blocked, organised and did exactly what it says on the tin. Deserved to be on the winning side and not reflecting upon a draw at QPR.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Strong, imposing, reassuring. Typical Rodon things and a typical Rodon performance against Plymouth.

Mael de Gevigney (Barnsley)

Like Rodon, no stranger to this side this season and was the best of a bad bunch on a forgettable afternoon for the Reds, who slumped to a surprise home loss.

Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Solid in his defensive work and threatened down the left. Back in the fold and a key player for Danny Rohl’s Owls.

Midfield

Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)

QPR were wary of his threats, both in general play and from set-pieces. A go-to man for Huddersfield and is increasingly displaying leadership, effort and quality in equal measure. Town will need him going forward, for sure.

Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)

Posed a danger to Brighton in the first half in particular and was on hand to bring the Blades back into the game.

Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United)

Showed an emotional goal for United on Saturday in memory of his late mum, Donna.

Forwards

Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brought some wing craft and tricks to the table in an eye-catching performance versus the Sky Blues, crowned by a goal.

Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)

No goal maybe, but some trademark moments of class, all the same.

Will Osula (Sheffield United)