Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday take centre stage in Yorkshire Team of the Week
There’s two nominations each for Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town with a Barnsley player also named in our XI on a forgettable weekend for those Yorkshire sides in action, in truth.
Here’s the line-up in a 4-3-3 formation. PS: No manager accolade; no-one really merited it.
Goalkeeper
Pierce Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)
The teenager overcame a few initial nerves to settle down and had a night he will remember - his debut for the Owls - against Coventry in the FA Cup. Made a key late save.
Defence
Tom Lees (Huddersfield Town)
Headed, blocked, organised and did exactly what it says on the tin. Deserved to be on the winning side and not reflecting upon a draw at QPR.
Joe Rodon (Leeds United)
Strong, imposing, reassuring. Typical Rodon things and a typical Rodon performance against Plymouth.
Mael de Gevigney (Barnsley)
Like Rodon, no stranger to this side this season and was the best of a bad bunch on a forgettable afternoon for the Reds, who slumped to a surprise home loss.
Marvin Johnson (Sheffield Wednesday)
Solid in his defensive work and threatened down the left. Back in the fold and a key player for Danny Rohl’s Owls.
Midfield
Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town)
QPR were wary of his threats, both in general play and from set-pieces. A go-to man for Huddersfield and is increasingly displaying leadership, effort and quality in equal measure. Town will need him going forward, for sure.
Gustavo Hamer (Sheffield United)
Posed a danger to Brighton in the first half in particular and was on hand to bring the Blades back into the game.
Jaidon Anthony (Leeds United)
Showed an emotional goal for United on Saturday in memory of his late mum, Donna.
Forwards
Djeidi Gassama (Sheffield Wednesday)
Brought some wing craft and tricks to the table in an eye-catching performance versus the Sky Blues, crowned by a goal.
Georginio Rutter (Leeds United)
No goal maybe, but some trademark moments of class, all the same.
Will Osula (Sheffield United)
A little raw maybe, but does possess something about him, clearly. Found the net against Brighton with a sharp finish to take his cup tally up to three goals in two matches.