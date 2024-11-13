Leeds United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals Queens Park Rangers are reportedly eyeing Gregory Vignal as a potential replacement for Marti Cifuentes.

Cifuentes was lauded for the job he did with the R’s last season, having kept the club afloat in the Championship.

However, his stock has nosedived this term amid his side’s struggles in the second tier. QPR sit rock-bottom of the Championship table, propping up the division with just one win on their record.

According to L’Equipe, QPR are looking at the possibility of replacing Cifuentes with former Premier League midfielder Vignal.

Gregory Vignal, pictured here with Fernando Torres, donned Liverpool colours for a charity match earlier this year. | Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

A familiar face in England, Vignal plied his trade with the likes of Liverpool, Portsmouth and Birmingham City before hanging up his boots. He has previously led French side Versailles, as well as Rangers Women.

Axing Cifuentes would not be a risk-free move but the R’s hierarchy may get restless if the slump continues. Leeds United became the latest to pile misery on the club, easing to a 2-0 win at Elland Road.

They are joined in the bottom three by Portsmouth and Cardiff City, with the latter currently managerless following their dismissal of Erol Bulut.