Leeds United and Southampton-linked star 'has emerged on Brentford's radar'
Celtic handed O’Riley a new long-term deal in September following a summer of speculation regarding his future.
Leeds United reportedly made a £10m bid for the midfielder, while Southampton were also named as an interested party.
Despite having now signed a new contract with the Scottish giants, O’Riley’s future is once again said to be in doubt.
As per TEAMtalk, Brentford are considering testing Celtic’s resolve when the January transfer window opens.
Celtic are said to be aware of genuine interest from England and are reportedly not in a position to be able to turn down a big offer.
The 22-year-old has not missed a single competitive fixture for Celtic this season, making 13 appearances.
He already has six Scottish Premiership goals under his belt this term.
Celtic plucked O’Riley from Milton Keynes Dons last year, although Fulham was where the midfielder cut his teeth.
Despite having England youth caps on his CV, O’Riley has also represented Denmark at under-21 level.