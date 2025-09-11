Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has identified a key area in which his former club need to improve.

Three games into the Premier League season, the Whites have accumulated four points after a win and a loss followed by a draw.

There have been positives in the early stages of the campaign, although Leeds have also faced some early-season criticism.

Following the end of the international break, Leeds are set to make the trip to London to face winless Fulham.

Tony Dorigo highlights area for improvement

Dorigo, a Whites icon who represented the club between 1991 and 1997, wants to see Leeds make better use of set-pieces.

He told The Yorkshire Post: “I think the style we're playing is one that's pragmatic. I think we've got more options and I think if you look back at the Championship, 70 per cent possession was never going to be realistic in the Premier League.

“Where I think we could have improved is our set-pieces and free-kicks. We've still got a bit of a way to go on that, but I think we look more dangerous.”

Leeds United’s season so far

A 1-0 win over Everton kicked off Leeds’ campaign, before a 5-0 humbling away at Arsenal brought Farke’s men back down to earth with a bump.

Newcastle United visited Elland Road before the international break and were held to a goalless draw.

Dorigo said: "It was always going to be interesting how we were going to play last season compared to last. You obviously can't change your philosophy, but at the same time, you tweak things accordingly.

“Three in midfield is one of those tweaks in that there isn't an out-and-out number 10. I think that's worked really well.

“I think we've looked good, apart from the Arsenal game. I'm kind of going to ignore that one. I thought we struggled and didn't get our passing game going, and I thought they were exceptional. They were basically too good for us. In the other two games, I thought we did very well.”