Former Leeds United and Bradford City defender Bryce Hosannah has found a new home ahead of the 2025/26 season.

The right-back was well thought of at Elland Road after being prised from Crystal Palace’s youth system in 2017.

He starred for the Whites at youth level, eventually landing a professional deal and moving to the fringes of Marcelo Bielsa’s first-team squad.

However, he never managed to become a regular as hoped and after a loan spell at Bradford, was released in 2021.

Bryce Hosannah’s post-Yorkshire path

Three years at Wrexham followed his Leeds exit, although the 26-year-old was a casualty of the Welsh club’s rapid progression.

He was cut loose by the Red Dragons last year and spent the 2024/25 season with National League outfit AFC Fylde.

Hosannah suffered relegation with the Coasters but will still be in the fifth tier next term, having signed for Rochdale.

Bryce Hosannah on Rochdale move

“I’m really happy to get it over the line,” he said. “It’s a great club and they play a great style of play which suits me so once I heard the interest I wanted to get it sorted and I’m happy it is done.

“I had a chat with the manager which went really well, I’m looking forward to playing the way he wants to and hopefully I can bring something to the team. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans.”

He has penned a one-year deal at the Crown Oil Arena, becoming the club’s first summer signing.

Potential to be unlocked

Had Hosannah not been hampered by injury in Yorkshire, he may well have enjoyed a future there. He now faces the task of resurrecting his reputation and moving back into the EFL.

Speaking about Hosannah in November 2020, his former Bantams boss Stuart McCall said: “He is quiet and unassuming, but has obviously got good ability going forward and in one-on-one defending, he has got the pace.

“He just needed to learn – especially as he is a young player – defensive positions at times. But as he has been playing with us as a wing-back, we expect him to do more going forward than defending, really.