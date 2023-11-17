Leeds United, Burnley and Leicester City are reportedly planning to sue Everton after the Toffees were found guilty of breaching financial regulations.

Sean Dyche’s men have been hit with a 10-point deduction, the biggest in the history of the Premier League.

The decision has plunged them into the relegation zone, pushing Sheffield United and Luton Town up the table in the process.

It had previously been reported that Leeds, Burnley and Leicester had outlined their intention to sue if Everton were found to have breached spending rules.

Everton have been deducted 10 points in the Premier League. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The clubs were said to be unhappy that action was not taken last season, when both Leeds and Leicester suffered relegation to the Premier League.

It has now been reported by Mail Online that the trio of clubs have confirmed their intention to sue Everton for a total of £300m.

Senior figures across the three clubs are said to have held talks to reaffirm plans following the guilty verdict.

Leeds have not made a statement on the matter.

Everton moved quickly to address the deduction, outlining their plan to appeal and insisting the sanction was “neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted”.

Their club statement read: “Everton Football Club is both shocked and disappointed by the ruling of the Premier League’s Commission.

“The club believes that the Commission has imposed a wholly disproportionate and unjust sporting sanction. The club has already communicated its intention to appeal the decision to the Premier League.

"The appeal process will now commence and the club’s case will be heard by an Appeal Board appointed pursuant to the Premier League’s rules in due course.

“Everton maintains that it has been open and transparent in the information it has provided to the Premier League and that it has always respected the integrity of the process.

"The club does not recognise the finding that it failed to act with the utmost good faith and it does not understand this to have been an allegation made by the Premier League during the course of proceedings.

"Both the harshness and severity of the sanction imposed by the Commission are neither a fair nor a reasonable reflection of the evidence submitted.

“The club will also monitor with great interest the decisions made in any other cases concerning the Premier League's Profit and Sustainability Rules.