Leeds United and Sheffield United are among the clubs to have been linked with Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair.

The 28-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances for Middlesbrough but according to TEAMtalk, the club are “ready” to listen to offers for him. The report claims Premier League newcomers Luton Town have enquired about him, while there is also said to be interest from Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley, Fulham, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth.

A versatile figure deployed in both defence and midfield by Middlesbrough, McNair has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Riverside. He has been with the club since 2018, having joined from Sunderland after initially cutting his teeth in football at Manchester United.

