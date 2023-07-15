All Sections
Leeds United, Burnley, Sheffield United, Leicester City and Fulham among clubs linked with Middlesbrough's Paddy McNair

Leeds United and Sheffield United are among the clubs to have been linked with Middlesbrough defender Paddy McNair.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 15th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2023, 08:50 BST

The 28-year-old has made nearly 200 appearances for Middlesbrough but according to TEAMtalk, the club are “ready” to listen to offers for him. The report claims Premier League newcomers Luton Town have enquired about him, while there is also said to be interest from Leeds, Sheffield United, Burnley, Fulham, Leicester City and AFC Bournemouth.

A versatile figure deployed in both defence and midfield by Middlesbrough, McNair has just one year remaining on his current deal at the Riverside. He has been with the club since 2018, having joined from Sunderland after initially cutting his teeth in football at Manchester United.

He is a senior Northern Ireland international and also has Premier League appearances on his CV from his spells with Manchester United and Sunderland. For the last six years, however, he has operated at Championship level.

