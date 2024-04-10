Leeds United captain Liam Cooper pays heartfelt tribute to 'best pal' Stuart Dallas following retirement
A femoral fracture sustained against Manchester City in April 2022 has brought Dallas’ career to a premature end. In an emotional statement, Dallas admitted he was “devastated” to be hanging up his boots.
Dallas first joined Leeds in 2015 and quickly struck up a friendship with Cooper, who had joined the Whites from Chesterfield a year earlier. Following Dallas’ retirement, Cooper has issued a message to his close friend via X, formerly Twitter.
He said: “My best pal! Thank you. What a player but what an even better person. Life can be seriously cruel at times. Just know the same fight you had to get back fit is the same fight that will make you successful in whatever is next. We Love ya pal and will always be here for ya. LEGEND!”
Dallas’ retirement means Cooper is the only player remaining from Leeds’ 2015/16 season squad. However, the Whites have been linked with a move to bring Kalvin Phillips back to Elland Road.
A host of other players have also offered support to Dallas, with his former teammate Pablo Hernandez among them. Posting on Instagram, the Spaniard said: “I love you Stu… it’s been [a] pleasure playing with you bro. Big player and very, very big person. Good things are coming for you.”
Former Leeds midfielder Mateusz Klich has also wished Dallas the best, posting on Instagram: “It’s been [a] pleasure playing with you my friend. All the best.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.