Leeds United make 'enquiry' regarding Manchester City man also linked with Fulham
The midfielder left his boyhood club Leeds in the summer of 2022, joining Manchester City for a fee reported to be worth £45m. However, he struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola and was loaned out to West Ham United in January.
It was hoped the loan switch would revive his career but the 28-year-old has failed to hit the ground running. Recently, he was filmed making a swearing gesture towards a fan as he boarded a coach.
According to French outlet Sports Zone, Leeds have made contact with the midfielder’s representatives regarding a potential return to Elland Road. He is also said to be on the radar of two Premier League clubs ahead of the summer.
Reports have suggested Fulham are eyeing a move for Phillips, who needs to get his career back on track if he is to make a return to the England set-up. Despite having been a regular for the Three Lions over the last three years, he was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad.
His Euro 2024 prospects now appear bleak and he has been afforded just 21 minutes of action over the course of West Ham’s last four league games. Manchester City are said to be preparing to sanction a permanent sale, keen to recoup £30m on their investment in the Leeds academy product.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.