It was hoped the loan switch would revive his career but the 28-year-old has failed to hit the ground running. Recently, he was filmed making a swearing gesture towards a fan as he boarded a coach.

Kalvin Phillips is a product of the Leeds United academy and left the club in 2022. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

According to French outlet Sports Zone, Leeds have made contact with the midfielder’s representatives regarding a potential return to Elland Road. He is also said to be on the radar of two Premier League clubs ahead of the summer.

Reports have suggested Fulham are eyeing a move for Phillips, who needs to get his career back on track if he is to make a return to the England set-up. Despite having been a regular for the Three Lions over the last three years, he was omitted from Gareth Southgate’s most recent squad.