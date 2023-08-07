Leeds United 'checking on' international defender as they look for new centre-back

According to Mail Online, the Whites are “checking on” the Greece international in their hunt for a new centre-back. The 26-year-old has spent the entirety of his senior career with AZ, racking up 207 appearances for the club.

However, he is said to be on the radar of Leeds as they look to bolster their defensive options. Daniel Farke opted to start Liam Cooper and Pascal Struijk in the heart of defence for the season opener, but the former was forced off by injury.

Charlie Cresswell stepped in to replace him but Leeds are light on senior options in defence following the departures of Rasmus Kristensen, Diego Llorente and Robin Koch.

Junior Firpo has also been linked with a move away from Elland Road and missed the draw with Cardiff City due to injury.