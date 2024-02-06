Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds have now made another appointment, adding Jordan Miles to their ranks in the role of head of recruitment. The 33-year-old has joined from Aberdeen, having previously worked for the likes of West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Derby County.

A statement issued via the official Leeds United website read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Jordan Miles has joined the club as head of recruitment.

“Miles joins the Whites from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, having also held similar roles at West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town.