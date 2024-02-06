All Sections
Leeds United confirm recruitment of former West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town man

Leeds United have unveiled Jordan Miles as their new head of recruitment.
By Tom Coates
Published 6th Feb 2024, 12:57 GMT

Since 49ers Enterprises took over the club from Andrea Radrizzani, there has been restructuring in a number of departments at Elland Road. The reshaping process started last summer, with the recruitment of Gretar Steinsson as technical director and Nick Hammond as a football advisor.

Daniel Farke was also brought in as the first manager of the post-Radrizzani era.

Leeds have now made another appointment, adding Jordan Miles to their ranks in the role of head of recruitment. The 33-year-old has joined from Aberdeen, having previously worked for the likes of West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Derby County.

Leeds United have appointed a new head of recruitment. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty ImagesLeeds United have appointed a new head of recruitment. Image: Jess Hornby/Getty Images
A statement issued via the official Leeds United website read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Jordan Miles has joined the club as head of recruitment.

“Miles joins the Whites from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, having also held similar roles at West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town.

"Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jordan to the club.”

