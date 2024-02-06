Leeds United confirm recruitment of former West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town man
Since 49ers Enterprises took over the club from Andrea Radrizzani, there has been restructuring in a number of departments at Elland Road. The reshaping process started last summer, with the recruitment of Gretar Steinsson as technical director and Nick Hammond as a football advisor.
Leeds have now made another appointment, adding Jordan Miles to their ranks in the role of head of recruitment. The 33-year-old has joined from Aberdeen, having previously worked for the likes of West Ham United, Ipswich Town and Derby County.
A statement issued via the official Leeds United website read: “Leeds United are pleased to announce Jordan Miles has joined the club as head of recruitment.
“Miles joins the Whites from Scottish Premiership outfit Aberdeen, having also held similar roles at West Ham United, Derby County and Ipswich Town.
"Everyone at Leeds United would like to welcome Jordan to the club.”