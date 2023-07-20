Leeds, Crystal Palace and West Ham United have all been credited with interest in the AC Milan frontman by Football Insider. However, they are said to be facing serious competition from Saudi Arabia.

Al-Ettifaq, led by Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, are also reportedly interested in the 28-year-old. Origi has slipped down the pecking order at AC Milan and the club are believed to be willing to offload him.

He only joined the club last year, ending an eight-year association with Liverpool to do so. He is known to have a penchant for scoring in crucial games, with the 2019 Champions League final among the matches Origi has netted in.

Origi has slipped down the pecking order at AC Milan. Image: Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images