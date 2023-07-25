All Sections
Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell 'holding out on signing a new deal' amid reported Premier League interest

Leeds United defender Charlie Cresswell is reportedly holding out on signing a new contract due to Premier League interest.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 25th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 15:01 BST

The 20-year-old is back at Elland Road after spending last season loan in the Championship with Millwall. He featured for the Whites in their most recent pre-season friendly against Monaco, although he is said to be holding out on committing his future to the club.

That is according to Last Word on Football, who have claimed the holding out is due to interest from two Premier League clubs. A product of the Leeds academy, Cresswell has shown plenty of promise since penning his first professional deal with the club.

However, he did not spend the entirety of last season as a regular at Millwall and was even linked with a permanent Elland Road exit in January. Losing Cresswell would appear far from ideal for Leeds, who are said to be close to losing Max Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

The 20-year-old is back at Elland Road after spending last season loan in the Championship with Millwall. Image: Bruce RollinsonThe 20-year-old is back at Elland Road after spending last season loan in the Championship with Millwall. Image: Bruce Rollinson
Although the report claims there is top flight interest, Cresswell does have two years remaining on his deal and this gives Leeds a degree of control over his future.

