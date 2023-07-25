The 20-year-old is back at Elland Road after spending last season loan in the Championship with Millwall. He featured for the Whites in their most recent pre-season friendly against Monaco, although he is said to be holding out on committing his future to the club.

That is according to Last Word on Football, who have claimed the holding out is due to interest from two Premier League clubs. A product of the Leeds academy, Cresswell has shown plenty of promise since penning his first professional deal with the club.

However, he did not spend the entirety of last season as a regular at Millwall and was even linked with a permanent Elland Road exit in January. Losing Cresswell would appear far from ideal for Leeds, who are said to be close to losing Max Wober to Borussia Monchengladbach on loan.

