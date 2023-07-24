Leeds United defender Max Wober is reportedly in the process of finalising a move to the Bundesliga.

The 25-year-old only joined the club in January and has just 19 appearances for the Whites to his name. However, he was missing from the squad named for the friendly against Monaco at the weekend.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke attributed his absence to a “transfer situation” and according to The Athletic, Wober is in the process of finalising a season-long loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

It had previously seemed as if the Austrian would be part of the Leeds squad for the new campaign, as he had featured in the launch of the club’s new home kit and played against Manchester United in Oslo.

