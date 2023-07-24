All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Leeds United defender Max Wober 'in the process of finalising' Bundesliga switch

Leeds United defender Max Wober is reportedly in the process of finalising a move to the Bundesliga.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST
Updated 24th Jul 2023, 11:32 BST

The 25-year-old only joined the club in January and has just 19 appearances for the Whites to his name. However, he was missing from the squad named for the friendly against Monaco at the weekend.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke attributed his absence to a “transfer situation” and according to The Athletic, Wober is in the process of finalising a season-long loan move to Borussia Monchengladbach.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It had previously seemed as if the Austrian would be part of the Leeds squad for the new campaign, as he had featured in the launch of the club’s new home kit and played against Manchester United in Oslo.

Most Popular
The 25-year-old only joined the club in January. Image: Bruce RollinsonThe 25-year-old only joined the club in January. Image: Bruce Rollinson
The 25-year-old only joined the club in January. Image: Bruce Rollinson

However, Wober now looks set to follow the likes of Robin Koch and Marc Roca in securing loan moves away from Elland Road.

Related topics:Daniel FarkeMonacoManchester United