According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, talks are at an advanced stage for the Denmark international to link up with Jose Mourinho in Serie A. Kristensen is said to have approved of the potential switch, although the “formula” of the deal is reportedly still to be confirmed.

Kristensen joined Leeds last summer and was reunited with Jesse Marsch, his former head coach at Red Bull Salzburg. He had a mixed maiden campaign at Elland Road, making 30 appearances in all competitions and dropping in and out of the starting XI.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He may not be the only Leeds player representing Roma next season if a move materlalises, with fellow Whites defender Diego Llorente also said to be on the verge of a switch.