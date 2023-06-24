All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Glastonbury confirm The Churnups are Foo Fighters
Russia uprising: Chechen troops sent to Wagner Group conflict zones
Russia uprising: ‘Soon we will have new President’ says Wagner Group
Arctic Monkeys at Glastonbury: 'Worst headline set I've ever seen'
Russian mercenary group plot to remove Vladimir Putin
Glastonbury 2023: 20 incredible photos from day 3

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen reportedly close to joining Serie A side Roma with talks at 'advanced stage'

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is reportedly close to joining Serie A side Roma.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 24th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST
Updated 24th Jun 2023, 14:56 BST

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, talks are at an advanced stage for the Denmark international to link up with Jose Mourinho in Serie A. Kristensen is said to have approved of the potential switch, although the “formula” of the deal is reportedly still to be confirmed.

Kristensen joined Leeds last summer and was reunited with Jesse Marsch, his former head coach at Red Bull Salzburg. He had a mixed maiden campaign at Elland Road, making 30 appearances in all competitions and dropping in and out of the starting XI.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He may not be the only Leeds player representing Roma next season if a move materlalises, with fellow Whites defender Diego Llorente also said to be on the verge of a switch.

Most Popular
Kristensen joined Leeds last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty ImagesKristensen joined Leeds last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Kristensen joined Leeds last summer. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images
Related topics:Diego LlorenteJose MourinhoDenmark