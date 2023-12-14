The 21-year-old represents Belgian side Gent, although cut his teeth within the youth ranks of Derby. He left the Rams to join Lausanne-Sport in Switzerland in 2021, before Gent swooped to secure his services in August.

According to Mail Online, he has caught the attention of English clubs as well as clubs in Serie A and the Bundesliga. He is also said to be on the radar of Lee Carsley, manager of England’s under-21 side.

A left-back by trade, Brown has made 21 appearances in all competitions for Gent this season. Six of his outings have been in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He is currently nursing an injury but was a key figure for the Belgian outfit before being sidelined.

Archie Brown has impressed for Gent since joining the club in the summer. Image: VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

Left-back has proven to be a problematic area for Leeds in recent years. A long-term injury for Stuart Dallas has deprived the Whites of an option, while Junior Firpo has struggled for form since joining from Barcelona over two years ago.

Leo Hjelde can operate there but does not appear to be in the immediate plans of Daniel Farke, while Pascal Struijk has looked considerably more comfortable in the centre of defence.