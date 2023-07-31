Leeds United are reportedly among the clubs to have had an interest in Manchester City prodigy Rico Lewis.

According to The Sunday Express print edition on July 30, Manchester City have rejected “more than a dozen” loan bids for the talented 18-year-old. Leeds are named as one of the clubs said to have been interested, alongside Everton, Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Lewis does not turn 19 until November but has already won the trust of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola. The report claims Guardiola views Lewis as an important member of his first-team squad and Mail Online have claimed the defender has agreed a six-year deal with the club.

He has already made 23 appearances for the club, 14 of which have been in the Premier League. He started at right-back in Manchester City’s 3-1 win over Leeds back in December, completing 68 minutes before being replaced by Joao Cancelo. When Manchester City faced Leeds again in May, he completed 90 minutes operating as a midfielder.