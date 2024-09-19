Leeds United icon Nigel Martyn has revealed just how close he came to joining Everton instead of the Whites.

Martyn racked up over 250 appearances between the sticks for Leeds and is still fondly remembered by supporters. He did go on to have a spell at Everton after leaving Elland Road, but the Toffees wanted him before his move to West Yorkshire.

Speaking on the Undr The Cosh podcast, Martyn admitted he had travelled to Everton with a view to signing only for a twist to send him Yorkshire-bound.

“We were driving up the motorway to sign for Everton,” Martyn said. “I was going to sign for Everton in 96'. They’d got everything organised, so we drove up.

“Joe Royle [Everton manager] wasn’t there, his wife was poorly at the time, so quite rightly he wasn't there. He was at home with her. The chairman was away on business so it was just the director there to do the deal.

“My agent said 'look, before we say anything, Leeds have matched the bid, so I think it’s in Nigel’s best interests to speak to them as well'.

“The director said ‘oh, well come in’. He said ‘well I thought you were coming to sign’ and we said, ‘well that's what we thought as well but this has happened’. He said ‘okay, let me go and make a call’.”

Nigel Martyn spent seven years at Leeds United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Martyn has claimed that instead of being given an improved contract offer or a sales pitch, he was given advice for a journey to Leeds.

“He said 'we have a press conference organised for tomorrow, it's all meant to be going ahead',” Martyn explained. “My agent just said, ‘Nigel is going to talk to Leeds but his preferred destination is here'.

“The director made another call and said, ‘if you’re going to go, you want to get a move on because you've got to get through the Mersey tunnel and pick up signs for the M62 if you want to get across to Leeds because it's going to get really busy soon'.”

Martyn did indeed make the journey to West Yorkshire and put pen to paper on a deal at Elland Road. He was the club’s first-choice goalkeeper for six years before a dispute with Terry Venables pushed him down the pecking order.

Paul Robinson made a breakthrough as the club’s number one and Martyn finally secured a move to Goodison Park in 2003.

"My agent said 'what they should be doing is [saying] this is your new and improved contract, sign this and you don't go',” Martyn said. “That's what he said they should have done.

“He said go and talk to Leeds. Howard Wilkinson and Bill Fotherby were there and Leeds were the exact opposite. It was like 'you’re signing for us’.