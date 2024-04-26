The 25-year-old joined Leeds on loan in January 2023, brought in to aid the club’s Premier League survival bid. Despite his high profile, he struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and came under fire for his performances.

At the end of the season, when Leeds were relegated to the Championship, he returned to parent club Juventus. Considering his struggles in Yorkshire, many were surprised to see McKennie reintegrated at Juventus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has since been a regular fixture for the Serie A giants, racking up 34 appearances in all competitions. Despite his return the fold, his future still appears uncertain.

Weston McKennie had an underwhelming loan spell at Leeds United. Image: Stu Forster/Getty Images

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Goal, Juventus are considering cashing in on the midfielder when the summer window swings open. Talks over a new deal are said to have stalled, meaning the Old Lady may wish to capitalise on his form by pocketing a substantial fee.