Leeds United flop linked with Manchester United and Arsenal could be 'cashed in' on during summer
The 25-year-old joined Leeds on loan in January 2023, brought in to aid the club’s Premier League survival bid. Despite his high profile, he struggled to make an impact at Elland Road and came under fire for his performances.
At the end of the season, when Leeds were relegated to the Championship, he returned to parent club Juventus. Considering his struggles in Yorkshire, many were surprised to see McKennie reintegrated at Juventus.
He has since been a regular fixture for the Serie A giants, racking up 34 appearances in all competitions. Despite his return the fold, his future still appears uncertain.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, as relayed by Goal, Juventus are considering cashing in on the midfielder when the summer window swings open. Talks over a new deal are said to have stalled, meaning the Old Lady may wish to capitalise on his form by pocketing a substantial fee.
Manchester United were linked with the midfielder earlier this year, as were Premier League title hopefuls Arsenal. However, it remains to be seen whether he will make a return to England’s top flight.
If he does, he could potentially find himself lining up against his former club. Leeds currently sit second in the Championship, locked in a tense battle for automatic promotion with Leicester City and Ipswich Town.
