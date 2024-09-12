Leeds United handed potential boost as senior figure 'open' to penning contract extension
The 28-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, although he has arguably never been in a stronger position at Elland Road.
He has found form in West Yorkshire, winning the trust of Daniel Farke and making the left-back spot his own.
According to TEAMtalk, Firpo would be willing to extend his Leeds stay beyond the summer of 2025. He is thought to be keen to understand the ambitions of the club before committing, although is said to be settled in West Yorkshire with his family.
On previous occasions, the defender has been linked with a return to his former club Real Betis. If a deal cannot be struck by Leeds, it is believed he would lean towards a return to Spain.
Firpo joined from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, recruited to be the club’s first-choice left-back after the spot was largely occupied by midfielders in the 2020/21 season.
It was hardly a seamless transition for the Dominican Republic international, who initially struggled to handle the intensity of the Premier League. He now appears to have settled in English football and has proven to be a dangerous attacking outlet in Farke’s Leeds side.
