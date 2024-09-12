Junior Firpo is reportedly open to signing a contract extension at Leeds United.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 28-year-old’s current deal is due to expire at the end of the season, although he has arguably never been in a stronger position at Elland Road.

He has found form in West Yorkshire, winning the trust of Daniel Farke and making the left-back spot his own.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to TEAMtalk, Firpo would be willing to extend his Leeds stay beyond the summer of 2025. He is thought to be keen to understand the ambitions of the club before committing, although is said to be settled in West Yorkshire with his family.

Junior Firpo has been at Leeds United since 2021. | Lewis Storey/Getty Images

On previous occasions, the defender has been linked with a return to his former club Real Betis. If a deal cannot be struck by Leeds, it is believed he would lean towards a return to Spain.

Firpo joined from Barcelona in the summer of 2021, recruited to be the club’s first-choice left-back after the spot was largely occupied by midfielders in the 2020/21 season.