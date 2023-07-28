It was reported earlier this week by Football Insider that the former Celtic man is set to become part of the scouting and transfer team at Elland Road. There have already been a number of changes off the field at Leeds since relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

As well as the takeover of the club by 49ers Enterprises being completed, Nick Hammond has joined as an interim football advisor and Gretar Steinsson has been appointed as technical director.

Penrice is now said to be joining the aforementioned pair in West Yorkshire, bringing with him a wealth of experience in football. As a player, he represented the likes of Watford and Aston Villa before taking on numerous roles in coaching and scouting.