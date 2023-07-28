All Sections
Leeds United have 'agreed a deal' for ex-Everton, Celtic, Stoke City and Leicester City man

Experienced scout Gary Penrice has reportedly agreed a deal to join Leeds United.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 28th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 14:25 BST

It was reported earlier this week by Football Insider that the former Celtic man is set to become part of the scouting and transfer team at Elland Road. There have already been a number of changes off the field at Leeds since relegation to the Championship was confirmed.

As well as the takeover of the club by 49ers Enterprises being completed, Nick Hammond has joined as an interim football advisor and Gretar Steinsson has been appointed as technical director.

Penrice is now said to be joining the aforementioned pair in West Yorkshire, bringing with him a wealth of experience in football. As a player, he represented the likes of Watford and Aston Villa before taking on numerous roles in coaching and scouting.

A former assistant to Ian Holloway at Bristol Rovers and Queens Park Rangers, Penrice has also worked in scouting and recruitment at clubs such as Celtic, Everton and Stoke City.

