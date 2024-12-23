Leeds United, Huddersfield Town, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers are well represented in our latest Yorkshire Post Team of the Week.

Six clubs are represented. Leeds have been bestowed with three player nominations with two apiece for Town, the Owls and Rovers. And who gets the nod as manager?

Here’s the line-up, in a 3-5-2 formation.

Goalkeeper

James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday)

Straightforward decision, thanks to a brilliant double save and also keeping out a penalty against Stoke as the Owls triumphed with 10 men.

Defence

Joseph Olowu (Doncaster Rovers)

Showed his prowess in the attacking third with a goal and also marshalled the Rovers defence expertly as they claimed a welcome three points on home soil versus Tranmere.

Joe Rodon (Leeds United)

Immaculate at the back again at Fortress Elland Road and also pretty tidy in possession against Oxford.

Brodie Spencer (Huddersfield Town)

Started as a left-sided centre-half and carried on from where he left off following his sub cameo against Lincoln with a very accomplished showing at Cambridge as rampant Town hit four. Another goal as well, London buses and all that..

Midfield

Dan James (Leeds United)

Continued his excellent season with another performance full of menace and energy versus Oxford. And another goal at Elland Road.

Leeds United's Daniel James continued his fine run of form with a dazzling display against Oxford United. | George Wood/Getty Images

Patrick Kelly (Doncaster Rovers)

Impish performance against Tranmere and his exhilarating display was crowned by a fine goal.

Shea Charles (Sheffield Wednesday)

Showed his adeptness and class with a high-energy and accomplished display amid trying circumstances against Stoke.

Gustavo Puerta (Hull City)

Hit the post and produced his most convincing display in a City jersey en route to a key win for the hosts against Swansea.

Manor Solomon (Leeds United)

Full of threat and intent like James and struck a well-taken goal and contributed two assists. Super.

Strikers

Kieffer Moore (Sheffield United)

Silenced the taunts from old club Cardiff City with a deadly double. Excellent stuff.

Callum Marshall (Huddersfield Town)

Continued his rise with a cracking double at Cambridge and got an assist. Harassed the U’s defence continually.