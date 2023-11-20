Leeds United injury news: Wilfried Gnonto update provided following scare in Italy U21s game
Despite having 13 senior caps to his name, the forward has linked up with the Azzurri’s under-21 side for the latest round of international fixtures.
He notched twice in their 7-0 demolition of San Marino, but had Leeds fans worried when he hobbled off during the game.
However, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Gnonto has avoided injury.
He is understood to have remained with the under-21s squad and is said to be in contention to feature in their next fixture, against the Republic of Ireland.
Gnonto has already had his season disrupted by injury at club level.
An ankle injury sustained against Hull City in September ruled him out of four Championship games and he has started just once since his return.
He has been kept on the bench by the form of his teammates, with his close friend Crysencio Summerville being particularly impressive on the flank.