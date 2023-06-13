All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Major incident’ unfolding in UK city with multiple roads closed
Met Office issues yellow heat warning amid soaring temperatures
Nottingham: Two people killed in city centre attack were students
Police issue update on Nottingham attack that left three people dead
Aircraft crashes into sea off South Wales coast
3 people dead in ‘major incident’ man arrested on suspicion of murder

Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto named in Italy U21s squad alongside Juventus and AC Milan stars and ex-Whites goalkeeper Elia Caprile

Leeds United star Wilfried Gnonto has been named in the ltaly under-21s squad for the UEFA European Under-21 Championship.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 13th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2023, 15:53 BST

The 19-year-old is currently on duty with the Italian senior side but will also be linking up with the Azzurri’s under-21 team. His second international call-up of the summer could potentially delay his return to Thorp Arch for pre-season training, with the final of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship scheduled for July 8.

Gnonto is the only member of the Italy under-21s squad currently plying his trade outside of Italy, having left the country of his birth in 2020 to join FC Zurich in Switzerland before signing for Leeds.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There is also a place in the squad for former Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile, now of Serie B outfit Bari. Now 21, Caprile was one of the players recruited during Victor Orta’s time as director of football at Elland Road.

Most Popular

Despite being named as a substitute for the first-team on numerous occasions, Caprile left Leeds last year having failed to make a single senior appearance. He did, however, feature regularly at under-23 level. He has gone from strength to strength since his Elland Road exit, establishing himself at Bari and earning international opportunities at youth level.

The 19-year-old is currently on duty with the Italian senior side but will also be linking up with the Azzurri’s under-21 team. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty ImagesThe 19-year-old is currently on duty with the Italian senior side but will also be linking up with the Azzurri’s under-21 team. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
The 19-year-old is currently on duty with the Italian senior side but will also be linking up with the Azzurri’s under-21 team. Image: Claudio Villa/Getty Images
Related topics:AC MilanItalyElland Road