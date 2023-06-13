The 19-year-old is currently on duty with the Italian senior side but will also be linking up with the Azzurri’s under-21 team. His second international call-up of the summer could potentially delay his return to Thorp Arch for pre-season training, with the final of the UEFA European Under-21 Championship scheduled for July 8.

Gnonto is the only member of the Italy under-21s squad currently plying his trade outside of Italy, having left the country of his birth in 2020 to join FC Zurich in Switzerland before signing for Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is also a place in the squad for former Leeds goalkeeper Elia Caprile, now of Serie B outfit Bari. Now 21, Caprile was one of the players recruited during Victor Orta’s time as director of football at Elland Road.

Despite being named as a substitute for the first-team on numerous occasions, Caprile left Leeds last year having failed to make a single senior appearance. He did, however, feature regularly at under-23 level. He has gone from strength to strength since his Elland Road exit, establishing himself at Bari and earning international opportunities at youth level.