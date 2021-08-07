The 19-year-old Italian will play for Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria 1919 next season.

Caprile joined from Chievo in January 2020 and was a regular in last season's Premier League Division 2-winning under-23 side.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before he went, Caprile signed a new contract to keep him at Elland Road until 2024.

LOAN: Leeds United youngster Elia Caprile