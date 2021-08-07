Leeds United's Elia Caprile sent on loan but only after signing new contract

Leeds United have sent Elia Caprile on a season-long loan but not before first tying him to a new three-year contract.

By Stuart Rayner
Saturday, 7th August 2021, 11:00 am

The 19-year-old Italian will play for Serie C side Aurora Pro Patria 1919 next season.

Caprile joined from Chievo in January 2020 and was a regular in last season's Premier League Division 2-winning under-23 side.

Before he went, Caprile signed a new contract to keep him at Elland Road until 2024.

He is the second Leeds goalkeeper to be loaned out this summer but the more experienced Kiko Casilla has said he does not expect to be back. The Whites replaced Casilla with 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson.