LOAN: Kiko Casilla will spend next season at Elche

Although the former Real Madrid goalkeeper has another 12 months on his Elland Road contract, it seems highly likely Casilla's time there has come to an end, and the 34-year-old appears resigned to it.

The Whites seem likely to move for a goalkeeper of similar profile to Illan Meslier when he joined from Lorient two years ago.

The then-teenager went on to usurp Casilla, given his chance when the senior man served an eight-match ban for allegedly using racist language in a game against Charlton Athletic, and had an impressive debut Premier League season.

Casilla has called his move back to Spanish football "like a reset," adding: "it will be difficult for me to return to England."

He also said that: "when it (the loan) ends, if all goes well, there would be no problems to continue. My intention is to stay in Spain.”

Despite seemingly being resigned to having played his last game for Leeds, there appear to be no hard feelings. The Whites stood by Casilla after his racism ban with coach Marcelo Bielsa vocal in praising his attitude. The Spaniard played the final two matches of last season in what looks like a farewell present, and thanked sporting director Victor Orta for facilitating his move.

Leeds are looking for a young goalkeeper who can push Meslier next season, rather than someone to shunt him down the pecking order, with 20-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson of Valerenga the leading candidate. Agreement is thought to be close but tougher post-Brexit rules will make a work permit necessary.