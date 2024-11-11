Leeds United are reportedly keen on luring Dennis Cirkin away from their Championship rivals Sunderland.

At just 22, Cirkin is already among the division’s most admired defenders. A left-back by trade, he has been an important cog in the Black Cats machine this term.

According to The Sunday Mirror, his exploits at the Stadium of Light have caught the eye of the promotion-chasing Whites.

However, striking a deal may prove difficult with Sunderland thought to be unwilling to cash in on Cirkin in January.

The defender is a product of Tottenham Hotspur’s youth system and has been capped by England at various youth levels.

Sunderland's Dennis Cirkin has been linked with Leeds United. | Stu Forster/Getty Images

He moved to Sunderland in 2021 and has amassed 91 appearances for the club, scoring six goals and registering five assists.

While the left-back position has proven problematic for Leeds in recent years, the form of Junior Firpo has been of significant help to Daniel Farke this season.

Although Firpo has seen his popularity at Elland Road soar, he is out of contract at the end of the season and Leeds will most likely be plotting contingencies should Firpo depart.