Leeds United-linked defender set to become free agent addresses future at Premier League club
The 30-year-old was linked with a move to Leeds last summer, six years after he left Elland Road under a cloud to join Burnley. However, he remained on the books of the Clarets for the 2023/24 campaign.
Although his future at Turf Moor looked uncertain last summer, Taylor has been a fairly regular fixture in Vincent Kompany’s defence. He has made 20 league starts, although has been unable to prevent the club becoming embroiled in a battle for Premier League survival.
His contract is due to expire this summer, meaning he could be available to snap up as a free agent. Considering his experience and pedigree, it is difficult to imagine Taylor being short of interest if he does indeed leave the Clarets.
When asked if he had given a potential summer move much thought, as reported by the Burnley Express, he said: “No, not from my side. At the start of the season I wasn’t playing, so I’m just happy to be playing now every week.
“I’m not really concentrating on anything past the summer, I’m just happy to be playing every week. I’m enjoying my football and trying to do the best for this club and get us as far up the table and out of trouble as much as I possibly can.”
Taylor, a graduate of the Leeds academy, made 104 appearances for the Whites before moving on in 2017.