Leeds United-linked former Chelsea and Crystal Palace forward 'set' for shock move
The 30-year-old, a former Premier League winner with Chelsea, has been linked with a move to Elland Road on more than one occasion in recent months. However, the likelihood of him arriving in West Yorkshire was dramatically reduced when Leeds lost in the Championship play-off final.
Although he may not be Leeds-bound, it does appear he will be making a switch this summer. According to reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu, Batshuayi is close to leaving Fenerbahce for Galatasaray.
Via social media platform X, formerly Twitter, he has claimed the frontman will pocket an annual salary of €3m at Rams Park. He will reportedly put pen to paper on a three-year contract, ending his two-year stay at Fenerbahce.
The forward moved to Fenerbahce in 2022 when, after a series of loan spells away from Stamford Bridge, he left Chelsea permanently. He had been loaned out to Crystal Palace twice and also spent time with Borussia Dortmund, Valencia and Besiktas.
Last term, he delivered an impressive 24-goal haul in all competitions. He notched on 12 occasions in the Turkish top flight despite most of his appearances coming from the bench.
Although Batshuayi appears highly unlikely to link up with Leeds, the forward position is one that may be under scrutiny in LS11 this summer. Patrick Bamford is effective at Championship level but has been plagued by injury in recent years.
Joel Piroe arrived as an eye-catching addition from Swansea City last summer, although debate regarding his best position has been rife. Joe Gelhardt has slipped down the pecking order but there is hope among the Elland Road faithful that Mateo Joseph will be able to make a first-team breakthrough.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.