Leeds United-linked midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has left Manchester United to join Burnley in a permanent deal.

The Tunisia international was reported as being surplus requirements at Old Trafford, fuelling speculation regarding a potential move.

Leeds and Burnley were linked with the 21-year-old, although it is the latter who have secured his signature. The Clarets have paid an undisclosed fee to land Mejbri and handed him a four-year deal.

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m very excited. Very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see the fans. I have played against Burnley before at Turf Moor and the atmosphere was amazing.

Leeds United had been linked with Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri, who has joined Burnley on loan. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

“After speaking to the coach [Scott Parker] the project sounded good to me and hopefully we can make success.”

Mejbri was courted by Europe’s elite as a teenager, while developing in AS Monaco’s youth system. Manchester United won the battle for his signature but first-team opportunities proved limited at Old Trafford.

He was loaned out to Birmingham City and featured regularly for the Blues, although a subsequent stint at Sevilla did not yield as much action.

Leeds have made two new signings in the last week, recruiting highly-rated wingers Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.

