Leeds United-linked midfielder leaves Manchester United to seal permanent move to Burnley
The Tunisia international was reported as being surplus requirements at Old Trafford, fuelling speculation regarding a potential move.
Leeds and Burnley were linked with the 21-year-old, although it is the latter who have secured his signature. The Clarets have paid an undisclosed fee to land Mejbri and handed him a four-year deal.
After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m very excited. Very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see the fans. I have played against Burnley before at Turf Moor and the atmosphere was amazing.
“After speaking to the coach [Scott Parker] the project sounded good to me and hopefully we can make success.”
Mejbri was courted by Europe’s elite as a teenager, while developing in AS Monaco’s youth system. Manchester United won the battle for his signature but first-team opportunities proved limited at Old Trafford.
He was loaned out to Birmingham City and featured regularly for the Blues, although a subsequent stint at Sevilla did not yield as much action.
Leeds have made two new signings in the last week, recruiting highly-rated wingers Largie Ramazani and Manor Solomon.
