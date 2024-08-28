Leeds United-linked midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has left Manchester United to join Burnley in a permanent deal.

The Tunisia international was reported as being surplus requirements at Old Trafford, fuelling speculation regarding a potential move.

Leeds and Burnley were linked with the 21-year-old, although it is the latter who have secured his signature. The Clarets have paid an undisclosed fee to land Mejbri and handed him a four-year deal.

After putting pen to paper, he said: “I’m very excited. Very happy to be here and I can’t wait to see the fans. I have played against Burnley before at Turf Moor and the atmosphere was amazing.

Leeds United had been linked with Manchester United's Hannibal Mejbri, who has joined Burnley on loan.

“After speaking to the coach [Scott Parker] the project sounded good to me and hopefully we can make success.”

Mejbri was courted by Europe’s elite as a teenager, while developing in AS Monaco’s youth system. Manchester United won the battle for his signature but first-team opportunities proved limited at Old Trafford.

He was loaned out to Birmingham City and featured regularly for the Blues, although a subsequent stint at Sevilla did not yield as much action.