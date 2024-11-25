Leeds United linked with ambitious swoop for defender eyed by Manchester United and Liverpool

Leeds United are reportedly interested in Sweden international Daniel Svensson.

A versatile figure, Svensson can operate as a left-back or a central midfielder and has seen his stock soar of late.

He plies his trade in Denmark with Nordsjælland and his exploits have led to links with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal.

According to Swedish outlet Fotboll Direkt, Leeds are keen on the 22-year-old despite the high-profile nature of his reported admirers.

Leeds United have been linked with Sweden international Daniel Svensson. | Gary Oakley/Getty Images

Left-back has been a problem position at Leeds in recent years, although Junior Firpo’s strides have lessened the need for strengthening in the department.

However, he is currently unavailable due to suspension and Sam Byram has been filling in. While Firpo has impressed for the Whites in the Championship, he is out of contract at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for the Dominican Republic international and Svensson could potentially be a long-term successor at 22.

Svensson has not missed a single second of league action this season, completing 90 minutes in each of Nordsjælland’s 16 games.

