Leeds United are reportedly looking to offload midfielder Lewis Bate before the January transfer window slams shut.

The 21-year-old arrived at Elland Road from Chelsea in 2021, initially linking up with the under-23 side before pushing into the first-team fold under Marcelo Bielsa.

He enjoyed a successful loan spell at Oxford United last season but the stint failed to open a path into Daniel Farke’s plans. He has been afforded just one cameo appearance this term and has not been given a single Championship outing.

According to journalist Darren Witcoop, Leeds are looking to move Bate on this month. It remains to be seen whether Leeds will look to loan Bate out or sell him if they do indeed get him off the books.

Lewis Bate has slipped down the pecking order at Leeds United. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Competition has proven stern in midfield, an area that received plenty of focus in the summer transfer window. Etham Ampadu arrived for a reported £7m fee, while Glen Kamara was recruited from Rangers.

Ilia Gruev was also brought in from Werder Bremen, increasing the level of competition for places.