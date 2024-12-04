Leeds United make 'official approach' to sign nine-goal forward as £4.1m claim made

Leeds United have reportedly make an official approach to sign Isreael international Dor Turgeman from Maccabi Tel Aviv.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the 2024/25 season, registering nine goals and four assists in 16 outings.

His exploits appeared to have attracted attention from England, with Israeli outlet Sport5 crediting Leeds with interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An official approach is believed to have been made, although Maccabi Tel Aviv will reportedly want more than €5m (£4.1m) for the frontman.

Dor Turgeman is among the Israeli Premier League's brightest prospects. | Franco Arland/Getty Images

The club are also understood to be keen to retain him for the duration of the current campaign, although this stance could be altered by a lucrative offer.

He has been on the books of Maccabi Tel Aviv since 2018, when he joined the club from Ashdod’s youth system. A senior Israel international, he plays alongside current Leeds loanee Manor Solomon.

The report has also linked Leeds with Maccabi Haifa midfielder Mahmoud Jaber, although an official approach is not believed to have been made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Leeds manager Daniel Farke has faced scrutiny for his decision-making in the forward department this season, with Joel Piroe, Mateo Joseph and Patrick Bamford his senior options.

Piroe has been clinical in front of goal but many fans have argued Joseph offers more to the cause in other areas.