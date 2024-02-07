The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Roma, having rejoined the club in the summer window after finishing the 2022/23 campaign with I Giallorossi.

It has been a difficult season for Roma and Jose Mourinho, the man who was in charge when Llorente arrived, is no longer in post. Llorente, however, has been a regular fixture in the heart of defence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He has racked up 27 appearances in all competitions this term, starting 20 games in Serie A. According to Italian outlet La Repubblica, as relayed by Roma Press, an agreement to turn his deal permanent for €5m has been struck.

Diego Llorente is currently on loan at Roma from Leeds United. Image: Alex Pantling/Getty Images

However, it is claimed Roma will consider selling Llorente as they look to generate revenue to remain in accordance with Financial Fair Play rules.

The defender is said to have attracted interest from across Europe, therefore it may not prove too tasking to move him on.

Leeds signed Llorente back in 2020, securing his services as part of their post-promotion recruitment drive. The plan was for Llorente to form a solid partnership with Robin Koch but both failed to show the consistency expected of them.