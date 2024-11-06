There have been some stellar performers in the second tier this season, with the campaign shaping up to be yet another thrilling one.

The division has developed a reputation for being the home of eye-catching talent and a number of stars plied their trade in it on their route to the top. Among those to have played in the Championship in recent years are Jude Bellingham, Jack Grealish, Mason Mount and Ollie Watkins.

From emerging prospects to seasoned veterans showing their class, there has been a vast array of talent on display since the beginning of the 2024/25 campaign.

But which players have made it into the Championship Team of the Season so far? Here is the division’s best XI, based on individual player ratings issued by football data website WhoScored.