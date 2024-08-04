There was an unexpected international visitor to Yorkshire yesterday as Real Madrid’s Jude Bellingham was spotted at Bradford’s Valley Parade.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The England and Real Madrid superstar travelled to West Yorkshire to watch his brother, Jobe, take on French outfit Marseille with his Sunderland side.

The Mackems are preparing for another season gunning for promotion to the Premier League, and big brother Jude was seen to be casting a watchful eye over Jobe’s performance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans in the ground, who were a mixture of Bradford, Marseille and Sunderland supporters, quickly turned to take photos and wave at the former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund man upon realising there was a superstar in the midst.

Wearing a black long-sleeved top and a backwards cap, the elder Bellingham brother waved and smiled at fans as well as having his photograph taken with some of the visitors to the University of Bradford Stadium.

Jude Bellingham brother of Sunderland’s Jobe Bellingham during the pre-season friendly match at the University of Bradford Stadium | Nigel French/PA Wire

Sunderland went 1-0 behind to a Faris Moumbagna goal by the French visitors, before pulling one back shortly after the second half began thanks to a Dennis Cirkin header.

The Ligue 1 side’s new signing from Watford, Ismail Kone, curled in a fabulous goal to put OM ahead once again, before an Adil Aouchiche penalty restored parity with less than 10 minutes to go.