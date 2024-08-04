Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham spotted supporting brother at Valley Parade during Marseille v Sunderland match
The England and Real Madrid superstar travelled to West Yorkshire to watch his brother, Jobe, take on French outfit Marseille with his Sunderland side.
The Mackems are preparing for another season gunning for promotion to the Premier League, and big brother Jude was seen to be casting a watchful eye over Jobe’s performance.
Fans in the ground, who were a mixture of Bradford, Marseille and Sunderland supporters, quickly turned to take photos and wave at the former Birmingham City and Borussia Dortmund man upon realising there was a superstar in the midst.
Wearing a black long-sleeved top and a backwards cap, the elder Bellingham brother waved and smiled at fans as well as having his photograph taken with some of the visitors to the University of Bradford Stadium.
Sunderland went 1-0 behind to a Faris Moumbagna goal by the French visitors, before pulling one back shortly after the second half began thanks to a Dennis Cirkin header.
The Ligue 1 side’s new signing from Watford, Ismail Kone, curled in a fabulous goal to put OM ahead once again, before an Adil Aouchiche penalty restored parity with less than 10 minutes to go.
The North East club start their Championship campaign again Cardiff City next weekend while Marseille will be hoping for a massive improvement this season, which kicks off away to Brest on August 17.