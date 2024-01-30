The 22-year-old is not in the picture at Elland Road and recently returned from a loan stint in the National League North with Scunthorpe United. He now looks set for a challenge at a higher level.

According to the Yorkshire Evening Post, Jenkins is set to link up with the Shaymen on loan until the end of the season. Halifax, last season’s FA Trophy winners, currently sit 10th in the National League table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jenkins was given his senior debut for Leeds back in January 2021, when Leeds slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Crawley Town in the FA Cup. He made the bench on a number of occasions in the Premier League but did not manage to make a breakthrough under Marcelo Bielsa.

Jack Jenkins has failed to make a senior breakthrough at Leeds United. Image: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

He was loaned out to Salford City for the 2022/23 campaign but found opportunities limited.

His contract at Elland Road expires at the end of the season and it is currently difficult to envisage him returning to the fold.