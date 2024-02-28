The teenage forward is highly rated at Rugby Park and was reportedly the subject of interest from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window. He is now said to have cropped up on the radar of other English clubs.

According to the Daily Record, Leeds, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have all had the powerful frontman watched. In an attempt to stave off interest, Kilmarnock are said to have tabled a fresh contract offer to Craik.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He is out of contract at the end of the season and could potentially be snapped up as a bargain addition in the summer window. However, Kilmarnock will be hoping he sees his future in Scotland.

Leeds United have reportedly had a young Kilmarnock forward watched. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

If Ceaik did opt to depart, Kilmarnock would still be entitled to compensation for their role in his development. Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is said to be an admirer of the forward and has had him involved with first-team training sessions.

Leeds turned to Scotland to bolster their youth ranks last summer, recruiting Lewis Pirie and Josh McDonald from Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical respectively.