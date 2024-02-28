Leeds United, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest 'watch' Crystal Palace target
The teenage forward is highly rated at Rugby Park and was reportedly the subject of interest from Crystal Palace in the January transfer window. He is now said to have cropped up on the radar of other English clubs.
According to the Daily Record, Leeds, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have all had the powerful frontman watched. In an attempt to stave off interest, Kilmarnock are said to have tabled a fresh contract offer to Craik.
He is out of contract at the end of the season and could potentially be snapped up as a bargain addition in the summer window. However, Kilmarnock will be hoping he sees his future in Scotland.
If Ceaik did opt to depart, Kilmarnock would still be entitled to compensation for their role in his development. Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes is said to be an admirer of the forward and has had him involved with first-team training sessions.
Leeds turned to Scotland to bolster their youth ranks last summer, recruiting Lewis Pirie and Josh McDonald from Aberdeen and Hamilton Academical respectively.
Pirie has since turned professional, having penned a deal earlier this month.