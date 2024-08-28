Leeds United 'open talks' over international midfielder as £2.65m release clause mooted
The 25-year-old, a senior Japan international, was linked with Leeds last summer following their relegation from the Premier League.
However, a move to Elland did not materialise and he instead stayed in the second tier of German football. According to Mail Online, Leeds have revived their interest in the midfielder.
The Whites are believed to have made contact regarding a deal for Tanaka, who is thought to have a release clause of £2.65m.
Midfield has been a priority area for Leeds this summer, with Archie Gray and Glen Kamara no longer in the ranks following their respective moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Rennes.
Leeds reportedly lodged a £13m bid for Sheffield United’s Gustavo Hamer, although the Blades are understood to have knocked back the offer.
Whites boss Daniel Farke made it clear he wanted offensive additions following the exits of Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter, and attackers are now through the door.
Largie Ramazani has joined from Almeria, while Manor Solomon has completed a season-long loan move from Tottenham Hotspur.
