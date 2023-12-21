The duo have been out of favour this season despite fruitful loan spells away from Elland Road last term. Hjelde ended the campaign at Rotherham United, while Bate impressed in League One with Oxford United.

Both returned to the fold at Leeds in the summer but Bate has not made a single Championship appearance under Daniel Farke. Hjelde started on the opening day of the season but has not featured in the league since.

According to The Athletic, Leeds are “very open” to interest in the pair from other clubs. Hjelde was linked with a move to Italian outfit Salernitana during the summer window but a move did not materialise.

Lewis Bate is out of the picture at Leeds United. Image: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

The defender arrived at the club in 2021, joining from Scottish giants Celtic, but has managed just eight senior outings for the Whites. Bate also arrived in 2021, joining from Chelsea, and has made five first-team appearances in Leeds colours.