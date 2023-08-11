All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Disney+ to increase subscription costs for UK members
Wilko stops online orders and appoints administrators
Taylor Swift 1989 (TV): Release date confirmed during Eras Tour show
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences

Leeds United's ex-Celtic and Rotherham United defender Leo Hjelde reportedly still attracting Serie A interest

Serie A side Salernitana reportedly remain interested in Leeds United defender Leo Hjelde.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 11th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 16:02 BST

The 19-year-old has previously been linked with the Italian outfit, with Leeds said to be opening to sanctioning a loan deal with a buy obligation. Hjelde has started the 2023/24 campaign at Elland Road but according to Cronache Salerno, he may not finish it there.

Salernitana are said to still be interested, with the report stating “developments are expected”.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Hjelde joined Leeds in 2021, making a permanent move to West Yorkshire from Scottish giants Celtic.

Hjelde has been substituted at half-time in each of his last two Leeds appearances. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty ImagesHjelde has been substituted at half-time in each of his last two Leeds appearances. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images
Hjelde has been substituted at half-time in each of his last two Leeds appearances. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, his senior opportunities have been limited across the course of his two years at the club.

He was sent out on loan to Championship side Rotherham United last season and made 13 appearances for the Millers.

Upon his return to Leeds, he featured under new Whites boss Daniel Farke in pre-season and was handed starts in each of the club’s opening two games of the season. He was substituted at half-time in each of the games, being replaced by new addition Sam Byram.