The 19-year-old has previously been linked with the Italian outfit, with Leeds said to be opening to sanctioning a loan deal with a buy obligation. Hjelde has started the 2023/24 campaign at Elland Road but according to Cronache Salerno, he may not finish it there.

Salernitana are said to still be interested, with the report stating “developments are expected”.

Hjelde joined Leeds in 2021, making a permanent move to West Yorkshire from Scottish giants Celtic.

Hjelde has been substituted at half-time in each of his last two Leeds appearances. Image: Alex Caparros/Getty Images

However, his senior opportunities have been limited across the course of his two years at the club.

He was sent out on loan to Championship side Rotherham United last season and made 13 appearances for the Millers.