Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher has weighed in on two controversial decisions made in Leeds United’s 0-0 draw at Norwich City.

The two sides could not be separated at Carrow Road, meaning neither will have a numerical advantage for the play-off semi-final second leg at Elland Road.

Two decisions made during the game proved particularly contentious and referee Josh Smith has face criticism. He opted not to give a penalty or a free-kick when Wilfried Gnonto was felled by Borja Sainz.

The decision left many Leeds fans feeling aggrieved and Gallagher has conceded he believes it was a foul. Speaking on Ref Watch on Sky Sports, he said: "I think it's a foul. Whether it's inside the penalty area or not, it's difficult to say. The referee thinks that the Norwich player plays the ball. He doesn't even give a foul.

Borja Sainz was not penalised for what appeared to be a foul on Leeds United's Wilfried Gnonto. Image: Stephen Pond/Getty Images

"He doesn't even give a free-kick. He genuinely thinks the Norwich player plays it because of his angle. Had there been VAR, I don't think it would have been a penalty as I think the main point of contact is outside the box."

Junior Firpo had the ball in the back of the net but his goal was chalked off courtesy of the offside flag. Leeds boss Daniel Farke felt the goal should have stood, having viewed an alternative angle to the one seen by those watching on Sky.