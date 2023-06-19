The 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Baggies midfield last season, becoming a trusted lieutenant of Leeds-linked Carlos Corberan. Writing on his Patreon page, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported there is interest in Molumby from Leeds.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Republic of Ireland and featured in their 2-1 defeat to Greece on Friday (June 16). He may pick up another cap this evening when Stephen Kenny’s men face Gibraltar.

Leeds are yet to add to their squad ahead of the new season and still have a head coach vacancy. However, the recent appointment of Nick Hammond as interim football advisor suggests plans for the 2023/24 campaign are moving forward.

