Leeds United reportedly interested in West Bromwich Albion's former Millwall and Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby

Leeds United are reportedly interested in West Bromwich Albion midfielder Jayson Molumby.
Tom Coates
By Tom Coates
Published 19th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST
Updated 19th Jun 2023, 10:02 BST

The 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Baggies midfield last season, becoming a trusted lieutenant of Leeds-linked Carlos Corberan. Writing on his Patreon page, The Sun’s Alan Nixon has reported there is interest in Molumby from Leeds.

The midfielder is currently on international duty with Republic of Ireland and featured in their 2-1 defeat to Greece on Friday (June 16). He may pick up another cap this evening when Stephen Kenny’s men face Gibraltar.

Leeds are yet to add to their squad ahead of the new season and still have a head coach vacancy. However, the recent appointment of Nick Hammond as interim football advisor suggests plans for the 2023/24 campaign are moving forward.

The 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Baggies midfield last season. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty ImagesThe 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Baggies midfield last season. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images
The 23-year-old was a regular fixture in the Baggies midfield last season. Image: Harriet Lander/Getty Images

Despite being just 23, Molumby would bring Championship nous to Elland Road. He ascended the youth ranks of Brighton & Hove Albion and enjoyed loan spells at Millwall, Preston North End and West Brom before joining the Baggies permanently.

