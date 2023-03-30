All Sections
Leeds United reportedly keen on soon-to-be free agent as Javi Gracia keeps one eye on the summer

Latest Leeds United transfer news emerges as they prepare for their game this weekend

Harry Mail
By Harry Mail
Published 30th Mar 2023, 09:43 BST

Leeds United are being linked with a summer swoop for Benfica left-back Alejandro Grimaldo. The Whites are reportedly keen on luring the defender to Elland Road at the end of this season to bolster their ranks.

The 27-year-old is currently due to see his contract expire at the end of June and would become available on a free transfer. He is still yet to put pen-to-paper on a new deal as things stand.

Leeds could see the former Spain youth international as someone to compete with Junior Firpo on the left flank, with Pascal Struijk naturally a centre-back. According to a report by Italian news outlet CalcioMercato, Javi Gracia are in the ‘front row’ of clubs interested in snapping him up.

Grimaldo, who is from Valencia, has been in decent form this term and has chipped in with five goals and 13 assists in 43 games in all competitions. He has been on the books of Benfica since 2016 and has helped them win the Portuguese top flight three times during his time at Estádio da Luz.

Prior to his move there, he rose up through the ranks at Barcelona. Leeds are said to be eyeing a move now and they are back in action this weekend away at Arsenal.